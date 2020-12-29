Was covering Tony La Russa amusing? Or annoying?

Q: I was recently watching a collection of videos of Tony La Russa getting into it with reporters in post-game conferences, which is something I can't recall his two successors ever doing, at least not with that amount of intensity. Is that kind of energy something that made the job more exciting and gave writers more interesting things to write about, or were interviews like that just as straining and exhausting for you all as they looked to be for Tony?
A: Tony would only seem to be terse and combative when he was on camera just after the game. A little later on, he was much more personable, if that's the word, in his office. But Tony was a little less predictable than his successors, for sure.