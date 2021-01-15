Watch out for trees

Towering, snow-covered trees are magnificent to behold, but be careful around trees loaded with ice or snow. Loose or broken limbs can fall and injure or even kill hikers. Take a minute to look up when you stop to catch a view. Also be wary of standing near large icicles, which may be melting and at risk for falling.
