 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Water Music’
0 comments

‘Water Music’

  • 0

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $39 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

Chamber Music Society of St. Louis returns to live performances with “Water Music,” a program designed to make a splash. As the title suggests, the pieces performed have to do with water, including (of course) a selection from Handel’s “Water Music” as well as Liszt’s Chopin’s “Raindrop” prelude, Schubert’s “Trout” quintet, and works by Liszt, Debussy and Amy Beach. The Tuesday concert will be recorded and made available for streaming Oct. 19. By Daniel Durchholz

 

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News