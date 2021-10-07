Chamber Music Society of St. Louis returns to live performances with “Water Music,” a program designed to make a splash. As the title suggests, the pieces performed have to do with water, including (of course) a selection from Handel’s “Water Music” as well as Liszt’s Chopin’s “Raindrop” prelude, Schubert’s “Trout” quintet, and works by Liszt, Debussy and Amy Beach. The Tuesday concert will be recorded and made available for streaming Oct. 19. By Daniel Durchholz