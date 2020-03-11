Water tower trivia
Water tower trivia

Planners call meeting to get opinions on what to do with park and water tower (copy)

The newly restored Compton Hill Water Tower in December 1999. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Support the effort to preserve St. Louis’ three historic water towers by attending trivia night sponsored by Landmarks St. Louis. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, trivia starts at 7 p.m. at 3611 South Grand Boulevard.

