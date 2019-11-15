Way of Lights

The Way of Lights display at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in 2016

Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Way of Lights, a display organized by the Missionary Oblates of Mary, focusing on the birth of Christ. Enjoy crafts, storytime, a life-size Nativity made of Legos and plenty of photo opportunities. Watch for discounts and extra activities on Tuesday family nights.

When 5-9 p.m. Nov. 22-Jan. 1; outdoor lights only Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day • Where Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 South DeMazenod Drive, Belleville • How much Free • More info snows.org

