This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Way of Lights, a display organized by the Missionary Oblates of Mary, focusing on the birth of Christ. Enjoy crafts, storytime, a life-size Nativity made of Legos and plenty of photo opportunities. Watch for discounts and extra activities on Tuesday family nights.
When 5-9 p.m. Nov. 22-Jan. 1; outdoor lights only Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day • Where Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 South DeMazenod Drive, Belleville • How much Free • More info snows.org