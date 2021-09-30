The St. Louis Chamber Chorus returns to live performance at long last, opening its 66th season with the program “We are the Music Makers.” It features the music of Monteverdi, Vivaldi and former composer-in-residence Melissa Dunphy. On the program are Monteverdi’s “Beatus Vir,” Vivaldi’s version of the “Gloria,” and Dunphy’s new version of the poem “We Are the Music Makers, We Are the Dreamers of Dreams,” which was commissioned by the chorus. Dunphy will be in attendance at the concert. By Daniel Durchholz