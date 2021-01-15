 Skip to main content
Wear the right shoes and socks
Invest in quality socks, such as wool hiking socks. Try on different brands of hiking boots to find the right fit and grip. Some trail conditions may require ice cleats, snow grips or snowshoes. Common injuries are from slipping and falling.

