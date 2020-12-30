Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for St. Louis

Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Saint Louis Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.