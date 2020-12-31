Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy with periods of rain or freezing rain late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.