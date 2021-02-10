 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Saint Louis: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20.26. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports