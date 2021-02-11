Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening in Saint Louis: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 17.26. A 7-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.