This evening in Saint Louis: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 17.26. A 7-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds s…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.7. A 8-degree low is fo…
This evening in Saint Louis: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's low. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.96. A 19-degree…
Saint Louis's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than o…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 15.77. Today's for…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…
This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures…
Saint Louis's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. I…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.95. 16 degrees is …