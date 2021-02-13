Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low around 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -1.71. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.