Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Saint Louis's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -4.41. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.