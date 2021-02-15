 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15.21. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

