Saint Louis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 15.93. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. 0 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. Models are suggestin…
This evening in Saint Louis: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's low. …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.95. 16 degrees is …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.63. Today's forecasted low tem…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds s…
Saint Louis's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 7…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. 0 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. F…
Saint Louis's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than o…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 15.14. We'll see a low te…