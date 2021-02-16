 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Saint Louis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 15.93. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

