This evening in Saint Louis: Mostly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14.15. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
