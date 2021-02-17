Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening in Saint Louis: Mostly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14.15. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.