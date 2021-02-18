For the drive home in Saint Louis: A few clouds from time to time. Low 4F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.42. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
