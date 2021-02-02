 Skip to main content
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

