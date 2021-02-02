Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just ab…
Saint Louis's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…
Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree l…
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 d…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 26.43. We'll see a low tem…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. It should b…
This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. …
This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures…