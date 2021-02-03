Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few sprinkles possible late. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
