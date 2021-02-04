Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

For the drive home in Saint Louis: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.