 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

Saint Louis's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports