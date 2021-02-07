Saint Louis's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.7. A 8-degree low is fo…
This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…
Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 15.77. Today's for…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 35 degrees is tod…
This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just ab…
This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 20 m…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's…