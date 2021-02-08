Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Saint Louis's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 24.97. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.