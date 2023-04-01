Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Saint Louis, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
