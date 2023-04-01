Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Saint Louis, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.