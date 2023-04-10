Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
