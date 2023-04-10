Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.