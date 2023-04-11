It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Thousands were left without power in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday after a storm tore through much of the Midwest.
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…