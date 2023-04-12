It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.