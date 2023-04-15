The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
