Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
