The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …
California water officials say this year’s epic snowpack in the Sierra Nevada could top records. They also expect significant flooding when it…