Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Thousands were left without power in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday after a storm tore through much of the Midwest.
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…