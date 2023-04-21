Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50…
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …