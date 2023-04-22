Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50…
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…