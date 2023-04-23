Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
