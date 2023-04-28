Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
