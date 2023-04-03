Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
