Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
After atmospheric rivers dumped epic rain and snowfall on California, areas could see massive amounts of snowmelt in coming weeks or months.
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…