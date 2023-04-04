The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Thousands were left without power in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday after a storm tore through much of the Midwest.
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…