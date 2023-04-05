Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
