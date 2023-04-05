Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.