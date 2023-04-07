Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
