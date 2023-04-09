Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thousands were left without power in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday after a storm tore through much of the Midwest.
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How lik…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …