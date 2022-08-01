 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

