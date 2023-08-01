Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
