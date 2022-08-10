Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.