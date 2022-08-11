Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

News