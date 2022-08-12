Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.