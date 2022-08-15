The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
