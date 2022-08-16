 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

News