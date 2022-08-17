Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
