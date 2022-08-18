The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. We …
Take a look ahead and explore the 7-day forecast.
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.