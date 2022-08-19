The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
