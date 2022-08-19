 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

